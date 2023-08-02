Notable local court cases continued

Several high-profile cases pending in Talladega County Circuit Court were continued this week.
Christopher L. Twyman, 46, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Courtney Jumar Brown, 30, in front of a residence on Washington Avenue during a party on Nov. 23, 2019. Shot once in the head with a 9 mm handgun, Brown was initially taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, then to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where died the following day.
Twyman was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Gadsden a little over two weeks after Brown was shot.
At the time of the shooting, Twyman had been out on parole for a little over a year. He was convicted of multiple counts of drug distribution as well as attempt to commit a controlled substance crime and felony theft in 2008 in Talladega County; he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but was paroled in October 2018. After being arrested for Brown’s murder in 2019, his parole was violated and he was sent back to prison to serve out the rest of his term. He was indicted for murder in March, but has not been arraigned because he has been in state custody the whole time.
His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 5.
Landon Durham, the Munford teenager accused of murdering his mother and twin brothers in 2020, and alleged serial rapist Tony Lamar White both appeared on court dockets this week as well, but both cases were continued pending psychological evaluations by the state.
Like most state agencies, the Alabama Department of Mental Health is backlogged, and it was not clear when either man might be available to appear in court.
— Tessa Shawn Madden, 49, had her bond revoked for distribution of a controlled substance after failing a drug test. Madden also has two counts of drug trafficking pending grand jury.
— Haylee Flynn pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft. The victims were Allen Food Mart, her employer, where she stole more than $2,500 worth of cash and cigarettes, and the Sycamore Federal Credit Union, where she stole between $1,500 and $2,500.