 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Notable local court cases continued

Several high-profile cases pending in Talladega County Circuit Court were continued this week.

Christopher L. Twyman, 46, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Courtney Jumar Brown, 30, in front of a residence  on Washington Avenue during a party on Nov. 23, 2019. Shot once in the head with a 9 mm handgun, Brown was initially taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, then to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where died the following day.