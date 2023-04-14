North Star intends to halt service in northern half of county this summer

North Star Emergency Medical Services, citing increasing financial losses, has announced its intention to stop providing ambulance service in northern Talladega County starting August 1.
In a letter to the Talladega County E911 Emergency District, which is the agency North Star has the contract with, Director Brent Dierking wrote in January, “According to our year-end financial statements, NEMS realized an annual loss of $270,000 for FY2021 and anticipates our FY2022 losses to be at least $295,157. Obviously, we cannot continue to operate at this level. Therefore, NEMS requests a meeting with the Talladega County Emergency Management Communications District and the East Alabama Emergency Medical Services Region to discuss solutions to resolve this financial deficit ...”
He added “NEMS enjoys our partnership with Talladega County Emergency Management Communications District and prides our self on being the county's contracted ambulance service since 2015. We are hopeful that our two agencies can have a meaningful discussion to address these financial issues that are negatively affecting the viability of the EMS delivery service to the county.”
However, according to E911 attorney Reagan Rumsey, “The District, due to State law, is unable to provide funds or things of value to a for profit ambulance service provider. For instance, NorthStar elected to have the District to provide dispatching services in consideration for the payment of monies for said service. Unfortunately, the District is unable to provide financial assistance as such would be violative of Alabama law.”
For the purposes of the current contract, the county was divided into north and south. The city of Sylacauga currently provides service for the unincorporated areas in the south end, plus in its own city limits. Childersburg has its own paramedic department.
North Star’s contract currently covers the city of Talladega, the towns of Munford and Waldo, and the unincorporated portions of the county north of Winterboro, excluding Lincoln and Lincoln’s police jurisdiction.
It gets more complicated from there.
The current situation arises from a Talladega County Circuit Court decision from 2006 that determined that only the 911 District, and not the county or any of the municipalities in it, could contract for ambulance service with a for-profit company. The same ruling held that such a contract must be publicly and competitively bid.
According to a public statement from Rumsey, however, “In the 15 plus years since this (the Talladega Circuit Court) ruling numerous municipalities and governmental agencies have entered into such agreements. The District believes such ruling is inconsistent with current law and practice throughout the state… (Also) The Alabama Supreme Court has recently ruled that an ambulance service contract that was entered into by Mobile County did not have to be publicly bid, as it fell within the exception relating to the safety of the citizens of said county.”
Runsey and the district have asked the Circuit Court to clarify both these issues, specifically whether the County Commission and the municipal governments in Talladega, Waldo and Munford can enter into contracts with for profit EMS services and whether or not the contract must be publicly bid.
The notice was filed with the court April 13, and as of Thursday there was no hearing date or response.
Regardless of the guidance that comes from the court, Rumsey and E911 Director Victor Kennedy agreed that there was absolutely nothing that would keep a municipality from establishing ambulance service on its own, as Lincoln, Sylacauga and Childersburg do now. The city of Talladega may be trying to lay the groundwork to reestablish such a service.
The city operated a paramedic service as an independent department until the late 1990s. Due to consistently failing to make money, the department was eventually moved into the Fire Department and then phased out altogether.
During his recent trip to Washington, D.C., Talladega County City Manager Seddrick Hill presented a request to Sen. Katie Britt for a $4 million appropriation for the city to start up its own ambulance service, including the purchase of three new ambulances, hiring a dozen certified paramedics, purchasing medical equipment and securing the necessary insurance.
In a letter to Britt’s office, Hill wrote “through no fault of its own (the city) recently lost the sole ambulance and emergency medical services provider, and as such is currently relying on the county’s provider for emergency transport and care. Concerningly, as one would imagine, this has lead to severe delays and challenges for both city and county residents, as it can now take anywhere between two hours and 24 hours before an ambulance can arrive to help an individual in an emergency. As you know, every second matters in an emergent (sic) situation and can mean the difference between life and death.”
The letter to Britt’s office is strictly a request for funding, and there are no guarantees that the money will be forthcoming. Hill told the council that he was asking for the funding in case the council decided to restart a paramedic service, but made no mention of North Star wanting out of their contract during the meeting.
Several of the statements mentioned in the request to Britt are also misleading. The city and county have the same ambulance service, and have not lost it yet, even if the loss of that service is getting uncomfortably close.
Kennedy said the statement that people in emergency situations are waiting two to 24 hours for an ambulance is also not correct.
“We track all our response times,” he said. “If people were waiting that long for an ambulance, folks would be hopping and up and down, and frankly, I’d be one of them. That would be completely unacceptable.”