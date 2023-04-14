 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

North Star intends to halt service in northern half of county this summer

Talladega city manager anticipates loss, seeks millions for new service

North Star Emergency Medical Services, citing increasing financial losses, has announced its intention to stop providing ambulance service in northern Talladega County starting August 1.

In a letter to the Talladega County E911 Emergency District, which is the agency North Star has the contract with, Director Brent Dierking wrote in January, “According to our year-end financial statements, NEMS realized an annual loss of $270,000 for FY2021 and anticipates our FY2022 losses to be at least $295,157. Obviously, we cannot continue to operate at this level. Therefore, NEMS requests a meeting with the Talladega County Emergency Management Communications District and the East Alabama Emergency Medical Services Region to discuss solutions to resolve this financial deficit ...” 