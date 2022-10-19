Nobody hit in apparent accidental shooting into occupied residence at Pineview Landing

Talladega Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting into an occupied residence at Pineview Landing on Monday night.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, two female residents reported a shot that came through the ceiling of their apartment at about 11 p.m. Monday. There were at least two people inside the apartment, but no one was hit.
McElrath said investigators spoke to the residents of the apartment directly above the one shot into Monday night. The people that level in the top floor apartment told investigators that they had been moving some firearms around when one of them accidentally went off, firing a bullet through their floor and through the ceiling of their downstairs neighbors.
McElrath added that no one had been charged in connection with the case as of Wednesday afternoon, and that the investigation was still ongoing.