Nobody hit in apparent accidental shooting into occupied residence at Pineview Landing

Shooting teaser

Talladega Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting into an occupied residence at Pineview Landing on Monday night.

According to Lt. Ron McElrath, two female residents reported a shot that came through the ceiling of their apartment at about 11 p.m. Monday. There were at least two people inside the apartment, but no one was hit.