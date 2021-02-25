No, that's not the Sylacauga police chief on the phone saying pay up or go to jail

Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson reported a new variant of an old telephone scam in a news release issued Wednesday, and it's a scam that hits particularly close to home.
According to the release, the Sylacauga Police Chief’s Office got a call from a resident saying they had gotten a call from someone claiming to be Chief Kelley Johnson from the Sylacauga Police Department.
The resident was told they would need to pay a certain amount of money or a warrant would be issued for their arrest.
"The resident knew the police chief and when the resident told the caller that they knew me, the caller hung up. It was at this time that the resident called our office and passed on the information,” Johnson said in the release.
Similar scams have been reported all over, with the callers claiming to be with the sheriff’s office, state or federal law enforcement agencies and other federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration. All have stated publicly that they will not contact people by telephone to demand payment. Neither will Sylacauga PD.
“I, Chief Kelley Johnson, want to get the word out to everyone that my office, nor my employees, will ever make contact via telephone and ask for payment of fines on any type of violation,” Johnson said in the release. “Law enforcement officers are not collectors of fines or court costs for any crime or violation. The court is the body that is responsible for collection of payments and they too will not call to solicit a payment for fines.”
If you receive a call similar to this one, please hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.