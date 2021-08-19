No quorum for Talladega Planning Commission, so no hearing on location of drug rehab center

The Talladega Planning Commission meeting for the month of August was canceled Thursday night because of a lack of quorum, but several people in the audience said they will be back next month.
Most, if not all of the people in the audience Thursday night were there to speak against rezoning the former Timber Ridge Golf Club, which is now owned by New Beginnings Recovery Center. The group plans to open a men’s residential drug rehabilitation program on the property.
According to Talladega City Planner Robert Buyher, the property is currently zoned I-2 (heavy industrial) and R-1 (rural residential). In order for New Beginnings to go forward with their plans for the property, it would have to be rezoned to IP, institutional park.
New Beginnings already owns the property and has done work there, but Buyher said they could not proceed legally until the property is rezoned.
When the Planning Commission does vote on the rezoning request, it will only be a recommendation, he added. The Talladega City Council would have the final decision.
Presbyterian Home for Children President Doug Marshall was on Thursday’s agenda to speak, along with representatives of Presbyterian Oaks, some churches and some private property owners in the area. Marshall said that he and the other concerned people were not opposed to another rehabilitation center opening up in the city, but did express concern about the proximity to the Presbyterian Home, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, Houston Elementary School and several day care facilities and churches.
Marshall said the proposed campus is only about a 15 minute walk to the Presbyterian Home and is less than five minutes by car.
In Alabama, publicly funded drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs are regulated by the state Department of Mental Health, but strictly private facilities are much more lightly regulated and those categorized as faith based initiatives are subject to almost no regulation whatsoever.
New Beginnings is the same group that operates a residential rehab facility on Renfroe Road where one patient allegedly murdered another during a group therapy session earlier this year.