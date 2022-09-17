 Skip to main content
No longer a teenager: Munford celebrates the town's 20th birthday

munford 20th birthday festival 020 tw.jpg

Munford celebrates it's 20th birthday with a car show, live music, lots of great food, crafts, homemade goods, door prizes and more. The family friendly community event was held Saturday September 17 in the town center.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — The town of Munford turned 20 on Saturday, and seemingly the entire town and most of the surrounding area turned out on a beautiful Saturday afternoon to say Happy Birthday.

Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough said she was excited about the occasion and what the next 20 years might bring.

