No longer a teenager: Munford celebrates the town's 20th birthday

Munford celebrates it's 20th birthday with a car show, live music, lots of great food, crafts, homemade goods, door prizes and more. The family friendly community event was held Saturday September 17 in the town center.
MUNFORD — The town of Munford turned 20 on Saturday, and seemingly the entire town and most of the surrounding area turned out on a beautiful Saturday afternoon to say Happy Birthday.
Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough said she was excited about the occasion and what the next 20 years might bring.
“I can’t express how grateful I am to everybody who helped make this happen,” she said. “This is just a fabulous group of people. All our facilities are open, and we’ve had a really great turnout today. I’d especially like to thank all the volunteers, all the employees and the council and everybody who participated in this great event.”
The mayor added that she was particularly grateful for the efforts of librarian Jenny Tricket who headed up the planning for Saturday’s celebration.
Inside the library, state and local histories and genealogical materials were available to the public, and Marsha Watts-Formeman, of the Alabama Genealogical Society and the Haynes, Watts and Allied Families Group on Facebook was on hand to help researchers. Sue Goodman, formerly of Silver Run, had some turn of the century quilts on display, but for many the highlight of the afternoon was informal discussion of the town’s history by group of seniors, several of whom were in their 90s.
Tom Smith talked about the days when there were no water meters and everybody paid $3 a month, whether they used that much water or not.
Curtis Collett, a minister who recently celebrated his 93rd birthday, told a story about the day a 24-year-old Air Force pilot crashed in a private plane near the mountain and then walked into town.
“He told me that he had sworn off going to church about two years before,” Collett said. “But then he said he’d be back in church this Sunday.”
Other topics ranged from the steam-operated pump station in Coldwater that used to supply Aniston's drinking water, the cotton gin at McElderry Station and when the theater was brought down by a storm. The consensus seemed to be 1957, or thereabouts.
Outside the library, parking was at a premium and the lawn was packed with virtually every type of tent, booth and truck imaginable. Of course, there was plenty to eat,Louisiana style seafood boils, tacos, barbecue, boiled peanuts, funnel cakes, homemade jams and honey and baked goods galore.
For children significantly younger than the town, there were several bouncy castles, face painting, pony rides and a miniature petting zoo (with baby goats, rabbits, a duck, a goose and a piglet).
For the grownups, there was a vintage car, truck and tractor show, radio simulcasts and more elected officials than one could safely shake a stick at. In addition to Fambrough and the Munford Town Council, dignitaries included Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Rep. Steve Hurst, County Board of Education Member Johnny Ponder, County Commissioners Darrell Ingram and Malley Limbaugh and a handful of candidates.
There was also a tent (and hats for sale) related to the establishment of a Veterans Park in Munford, on property near the old football field.
There were also tents set up selling all sorts of homemade arts, crafts and other items, ranging from knives to soap to wooden signs to T-shirts.