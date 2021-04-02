No injuries in Talladega structure fire

Talladega firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Friday afternoon, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. Friday to a duplex, Warwick said. The families living on both sides of the house were able to get out without any injuries, but one side of the building will likely be a total loss.
“We had to cut the power to both sides of the house, and no one will be moving back in until the house is brought up to code,” he said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday afternoon.
Both families are staying with other family members, Warwick said.