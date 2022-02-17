No injuries in shooting into occupied dwelling at Talladega Downs

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling at Talladega Downs on Thursday morning. No one was injured in the incident, according to Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Thompson said it appears that a single shot was fired through the front door of an apartment on the 500 block of Talladega Downs between 10:43 a.m. and 10:46 a.m. The resident was home at the time, but was upstairs and was not in any danger from the bullet.
Just before the shot was fired, Thompson said there was an argument going on in the apartment next to the one that was fired into. It was not clear what the argument was about, but one of the people involved left just before the shot was fired into the apartment next door.
The shooting was reported by a third party who was not in the apartment where the argument took place or in the apartment that ended up getting shot into.
Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case, but as of Thursday afternoon no one had been charged.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.