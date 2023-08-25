 Skip to main content
No injuries in fire at Georgia-Pacific complex

A fire in a “bag house” at the Georgia-Pacific plant in Talladega Wednesday kept firefighters on scene into Thursday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, and a damage estimate was not available Thursday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Danny Warwick, the call came in at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were on the scene in about 10 minutes.