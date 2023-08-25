No injuries in fire at Georgia-Pacific complex

A fire in a “bag house” at the Georgia-Pacific plant in Talladega Wednesday kept firefighters on scene into Thursday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, and a damage estimate was not available Thursday afternoon.
According to Fire Chief Danny Warwick, the call came in at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were on the scene in about 10 minutes.
According to Assistant Chief John Tyson, the fire was not in the plant proper but in a three-story-tall structure on the back end of the property where sawdust from the main plant is filtered out and stored.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.
Tyson described the area affected by the fire as a long, cylindrical structure with a vacuum on top that moves waste product from the main plant, then runs it through hundreds of small bags to filter out sawdust and other dust, so that the wood chips and shavings that are not filtered out can be sold. There is a sprinkler system in the area, which was set off by the fire, but even so, the fire was able to overcome it, Tyson said.
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 1:30 a.m., when it was turned back over to Georgia-Pacific personnel.
In addition to Talladega Police and Fire, Sylacauga Ambulance and Munford, Ironaton and East Providence volunteer fire departments also responded. Off-duty Talladega firefighters were also called in.
The Sylacauga Ambulance crew was on hand to help rehabilitate firefighters working in the already stifling heat. “The paramedics allowed to keep cycling through,” Warwick said. “Without them, I can guarantee there would have been some heat related injuries.”
The volunteers and off-duty personnel helped to “back fill for the city,” Tyson said, “at the fire and at the station. Central dispatch and the police did a great job, too.”
By the time firefighters had the fire completely out, the container had sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, but there was no damage reported to the main plant, Tyson added.