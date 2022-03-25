No, his lights weren't on, and, yes, he had drugs in the car

A Talladega man is facing drug trafficking charges after being pulled over for driving at night with no headlights.
Roy Bradford Jarrell, 39, was pulled over on U.S. 280 by Childersburg Police on Monday night for driving without headlights. According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Jarrell had outstanding warrants in Cleburne County and was initially arrested on those. A search of his vehicle turned up more than an ounce (28 grams) of methamphetamine, along with a smaller quantity of marijuana, scales and pistol that Jarrell did not have a permit for.
Roberson said in addition to the Cleburne warrant, Jarrell has been charged with trafficking, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
According to court records, the warrants from Cleburne County include possession with intent to distribute.
Jarrell’s total bond on the Talladega County charges was set at $33,000, Roberson said.
Talladega County Metro Jail records indicate that Jarrell was still behind bars Friday afternoon.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit are all misdemeanors.