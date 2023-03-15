No bond allowed for suspect in Pell City, Birmingham homicides

The Pell City man charged with murder and capital murder Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two St. Clair County residents has been denied bond in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
Circuit Judge Phil Seay held the advisement hearing by video Tuesday morning, advising Daniel P. Watson of his rights, appointing attorneys to represent him and considering his bond status. Watson, 28, who remains in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville, has been charged with the gunshot deaths of 27-year-old Amber Manning and 62-year-old Tim Davidson at a trailer park in the Wattsville community.
Attorneys representing Watson are Jeffrey Duneier and Michael Dillard, appointed as Watson expressed the need for public defenders for his defense.
A hearing has been set for the case for April 7 in Circuit Court, but it has not yet been assigned to a circuit judge.
In a statement issued Tuesday morning, St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said the suspect in the deaths, Watson, of a Camp Winnetaska Road address in Pell City, was also being held in connection with two homicides that also occurred Monday night in Birmingham.
These deaths were reported to have taken place in the East Lake area of Birmingham.
Davidson was transported by helicopter to the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he was pronounced dead at 3:53 a.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.
Manning was dead at the scene, Russell said.
People living in the immediate area reoported hearing gunshots during the night.
An acquaintance of Manning’s said it is believed that the deceased heard a disturbance outside and went outside to see what it was before being shot.
The trailers are located in a small mobile home park located about 6 miles north of Pell City on Ivy Drive.