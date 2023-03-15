 Skip to main content
No bond allowed for suspect in Pell City, Birmingham homicides

Daniel P. Watson

The Pell City man charged with murder and capital murder Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two St. Clair County residents has been denied bond in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Phil Seay held the advisement hearing by video Tuesday morning, advising Daniel P. Watson of his rights, appointing attorneys to represent him and considering his bond status. Watson, 28, who remains in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville, has been charged with the gunshot deaths of 27-year-old Amber Manning and 62-year-old Tim Davidson at a trailer park in the Wattsville community.