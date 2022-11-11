Nine hires, more traffic citations mark chief’s six months

TALLADEGA — Police Chief Diane Thomas presented the City Council with her report on recent progress within the police department, prompting discussion during a meeting that covered her compensation and the revival of a K-9 program.
Thomas said she has been able to hire nine full-time officers since she came on as chief six months ago. Six of those are certified and one is about to graduate from the police academy, she said. The other two are currently at the academy.
She and her officers have attended numerous community events in the last half-year, she told council members on Nov. 7. Those events including the reception for Talladega College President Dr. Gregory Vincent, Sunshine Saturday, Day of Prayer, Community Fun Day at the Boys and Girls Club and Talladega City Schools Parent Academy. The department has also been represented at events hosted by Bellview Baptist Church, the Talladega Lions Club, Mighty Men of Valor, Gideons International, AARP, NAACP, Apostolic Lighthouse Church and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Officer have received over 700 educational hours in areas including implicit bias (which is required by the state), crime scene preservation, death investigation, domestic violence, surviving verbal conflict, handling autistic kids and new chief’s training.
Since Thomas’s first day on the job in late April, officers have answered 10,585 calls and made 753 arrests, she said. This is a significant increase over 8,301 calls answered during the same period last year, leading to 528 arrests.
The number of weapon-related calls was down slightly, from 34 last year to 28 this year, but more weapons were removed for unlawful possession, with 34 this year over 12 last year. Police will be unable to seize unlicensed firearms in Alabama after Jan. 1, 2023.
The most eye-popping statistic, however, was a nearly tenfold increase in the number of traffic citations, from 169 last year to 1,042 during Thomas’s tenure.
The number of driving under the influence citations held steady at 16 for both years, but the total number of citations for driving with a suspended or revoked license jumped from 58 to 215. The number of improper tag citations went from nine to 149 and “other violations” jumped from 57 to 449.
The increases were largely due to officers spending more time on the streets and in the communities they patrolled, she said.
She added that new uniforms would likely be rolled out in January, and that officers had been issued uniform sidearms. The department would be participating in a policy review group and would be updating radars, dash cams, body cams, tasers and cameras in the city.
The department currently has only one school resource officer, but she said the goal was to hire more once all the positions in the patrol division had been filled.
She told council members during their meeting that she’d also like them to consider reinstituting a K-9 program, in spite of the controversy the program raised the last time it was in effect.
“That is an arena where we have not done well in the past,” Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said. “There were serious incidents.”
“The dog is no better than his handler,” Thomas said.
“It’s an image we need to be sensitive to,” Patterson said. “We will need strict policies. We are, after all, only 60 miles from Birmingham, and the history there is disturbing.”
Seated in the audience for the council meeting, retired police Sgt. Marco Williams spoke up strongly in favor of the K-9 program.
Williams said he was a K-9 handler himself for nine years, without incident. The dog had been responsible for taking a lot of drugs off the street and helping to locate missing people.
“It can be successful if done right,” he said.
Pay scale issues
Although the specifics were not discussed publicly in any detail, Thomas did tell the council that her current pay scale was less than what she expected when she took the job.
Patterson said city attorney Mike O’Brien was working to resolve a legal issue, saying “We brought you here, we need to pay you. We are in the process of working that out. We are subject to the law just like everyone else.”
O’Brien explained to the council that the holdup involved an amendment made to the Civil Service Rules and Regulation in 2012, which allowed the manager to move an employee up to a higher step within their designated pay grade at his or her discretion. New hires are typically brought in at step one, but can be moved up by the manager.
The problem is that the 2012 amendment says it applies to the Civil Service Act of 1987 and the 1993 Rules and Regulations; both documents had been repealed and replaced well before 2012, so the 2012 amendment applied to statutes that were no longer in force. The problem is easily fixed, but it has to be fixed, he explained.
Patterson asked if Thomas increase in pay would include back pay.
“You cannot give someone back pay, but going forward you can give them a supplemental incentive. Which is essentially the same thing, but you can’t call it back pay,” he said.
Councilman Joe Power said the tenfold increase in citations was a clear indication of positive change, which was greeted by applause from the audience.
“Officers are out there doing their jobs,” Thomas said. “We give them the tools, they make the contacts and increase the relationships.” She did add that she wanted to be paid what she was promised, however.