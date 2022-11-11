 Skip to main content
Nine hires, more traffic citations mark chief’s six months

Diane Thomas makes report to City Council

Diane Thomas, shown at her hiring in April, recently made a six-month report to the Talladega City Council on what the city police department has accomplished under her leadership.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA Police Chief Diane Thomas presented the City Council with her report on recent progress within the police department, prompting discussion during a meeting that covered her compensation and the revival of a K-9 program. 

Thomas said she has been able to hire nine full-time officers since she came on as chief six months ago. Six of those are certified and one is about to graduate from the police academy, she said. The other two are currently at the academy.