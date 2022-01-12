Nine from Talladega attend Main Street workshop in Birmingham

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill and eight other representatives of the city recently attended The Main Street Alabama New City Application Work Shop in Birmingham, according to a news release.
The other attendees included Councilman Joe Power, City Planner Robert Buyher, First Bank of Alabama President and CEO Chad Jones, Mayor Timothy Ragland, Fire Chief Danny Warwick, building inspector Jeanette Jueckstock, Hall of Heroes Curator Jimmy Williams and Public Information Officer Mary Sood.
The workshop was led by Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator Mary Helmer Wirth, and was attended by representatives of several other Alabama cities.
“The city of Talladega recently joined the Main Street Alabama Network Community, which is helping us prepare for the Main Street Alabama application process while giving us access to a wealth of information and ideas about promoting economic vitality in our community,” Hill said. “During the application workshop, we discussed revitalization, design and organization. We also talked about promoting our city as a destination, which will attract new businesses and increase sales for existing businesses.”
The Talladega City Council voted to go ahead with the application process in August. Ragland, Williams and Power had also attended a previous Main Street meeting in Wetumpka in October.
According to the information packet from the Birmingham meeting, the city must send a letter of intent no later than Feb. 15, the online application by May 9 and give an oral presentation to the selection committee May 25. New cities accepted into the program will be announced June 1.
“The application process is strenuous, but we have a dedicated team that understands the importance of Main Street Alabama Membership and how this membership will help revitalize and restore pride in our community,” Hill said.