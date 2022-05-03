Nichols-Lawson principal Gary Rivers named new principal at Sylacauga High School

The Sylacauga Board of Education has appointed Mr. Gary Rivers as principal of Sylacauga High School beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
The announcement was made following the resignation of current principal Matt Hodge.
According to a release from the school system, Rivers began his teaching career at Sylacauga High School in 2000 where he taught Special Education for three years and was the Special Education Transition Coordinator for one year before being promoted to assistant principal at Nichols-Lawson Middle School . He served in that role for six years and in 2010 was named principal of Pinecrest Elementary, where he served for six years. In 2016, Rivers was named principal of NLMS and has worked in this position for six years until receiving this new assignment.
The release said under Rivers’ leadership, noteworthy achievements at NLMS and Pinecrest include developing a school-wide plan to decrease school office discipline referrals and increase student attendance; developing a master schedule to promote rigor in academic programs; and creating a leadership team to implement best practices through Foundations and CHAMPS programs. NLMS was honored with the Attorney General Safe School Award in 2006, 2017, and 2018 and the CLAS Banner School Award in 2008, and Pinecrest received the Banner School award in 2014.
Additionally, Rivers has collaborated with the Southern Regional Education Board to provide math professional development and evaluation; and worked with community agencies such as the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement, Sylacauga Police Department, Coosa Valley Medical Center, B. B. Comer Memorial Library, Central Alabama Community College, and local businesses.
The release said Rivers earned an associate’s degree from Gadsden State Community College and attended New Orleans Theological Seminary. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Jacksonville State University, and later completed the master’s in Special Education, School Administration, and Educational Specialist degree in School Administration.
He and his wife, Jaclyn, have two children Carleigh Mae and Tripp.
“Gary Rivers has proven to be a great leader in every area of school administration in which he has worked.” Sylacauga superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said. ”From starting out his career as a high school Special Education teacher and then working in administration at the elementary and middle school levels, Mr. Rivers has had a wide range of experiences that have improved the school environment at all levels. His energy and thoroughness will be a great asset to excellence at Sylacauga High.”
An announcement regarding the new administration of Nichols-Lawson will be made at a later date.