Nichols-Lawson inducts 43 students into National Junior Honor Society

SYLACAUGA — In a formal ceremony at the Nichols-Lawson Middle School gym, 43 students were inducted in the National Junior Honor Society, joining the 25 members already serving as school leaders.
Candles were lit by NJHS members signifying the five attributes of membership: scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character.
Eighth-grade inductees are Raelin Allen, Mariela Arevalo, William Corbitt, Randall Culver, James Fleaman, Evan Heartsill, Corey Malone, Madison McGilberry, Allison Odom and Jada Robinson.
Seventh-grade inductees are Mia Arnold, Gavin Calhoun, Brayden Cooper, Landon Crocker, Heidi Gardner, Jada Harvell, Jaquline Harvell, Allasyn Hay, Catherine Henderson, Kendall Holcomb, Kennedy Hollinquest, Ella Catherine Holmes, Judson Howell, Hayden Hubbard, Carlie Kelly, Haigan Jane Machen, Arletthe Martinez, Maxwell Mohammad, Samih Mohammad, Elijah Morris, Miles Wilson Patterson, Leah Pruett, Alyssa Brooke Pruitt, Marlee Reeves, Avery Roberts, Sydney Grace Royster, Caroline Grace Smith, Jagger Thomas, Madison Vincent, Clayton Waites, Roslynn Lilyth Walters, Anslee Williamson, and Kata Faith Wilson.
The new inductees join current members Kaylee Beatty, Hailey Cannon, Kailyn Cannon, Jackson Carter, Mia Rose Dennis, Maggie Belle Forbus, Highland Guinn, Marcellous Hall, Georgia Hamlet, Brookelyn Harris, Kacey House, Casey Malone, Emily McClellan, Zachary Nelson, Madelyn Pope, Madelyne Reeves, Sadie Reeves, Carleigh Rivers, Rowan Scripps, Anderson Shaw, Jordyn Thomas, Cayleigh Vick, Maggie Watkins, Tessa Watts, and Sage Wytch.
NJHS is led by faculty sponsors Lori Carden and Kayla Mosley.