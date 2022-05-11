Next year will feature big changes for Talladega City Schools

TALLADEGA — Next year will be one for major changes in the Talladega City Schools, and the City Board of Education voted to take several of the steps to make those changes happen during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
Under a plan approved by the board in February, all pre-K and kindergarten classes would be housed at R.L. Young Elementary School, grades 1 through 3 at C.L. Salter Elementary and grades 4 through 6 at Houston Elementary, starting at the beginning of the next school year. Graham Elementary School will be closed. Zora Ellis Junior High School and Talladega High School would be unchanged.
The Graham Elementary School building is the oldest of the system’s elementary schools. Students currently zoned for Graham would be split between Houston and Salter.
The school reorganization means that new leadership and some major staffing changes will be necessary. The board was introduced Tuesday by Superintendent Quentin Lee to the principals throughout the system, starting with former Ellis Principal Marvin Moten moving to Talladega High School and Brittany Johnson, formerly assistant principal at Ellis, moving into the top job.
Cari Wilson was appointed principal at R.L. Young in 2021 and will remain in that position next year. Graham Principal Dr. Cynthia Watts will move to Salter Elementary School and Shantae Lewis, who is currently working in another school system, will be taking the principal’s position at Houston.
The board voted 4-0 Tuesday night to approve all five principal contracts as presented. Copies of the individual contracts will not be publicly available until they have been signed by both parties. Board member James Braswell was absent.
The board voted to approve a host of transfers made necessary by the reorganization. At R.L. Young, for instance, Megan Nail (from Salter), Toni McKee, Dawn Haywood (Houston) and Lauren Evans (Graham) will be teaching OSR pre-K, and Latisha Wilson (Graham), Adrien Webb, Ashley Popham (Salter) and Karen Graves (Houston) will be OSR auxiliary teachers.
Kindergarten teachers will be Crystal Barnett (Graham), Meredith Smith (Graham), Tashena Whitson (Houston), Betty Street (Salter), Kathryn Batson, Summer Bryde, Makayla Hall and Anna Adams (all from Graham) and Carrie Nabors.
Matthew Ferrell (Salter) will teach physical education, Rosita Nelson (Salter) and Michael Wilson will be custodians and Tammy Ward (Houston) will teach art. Haley Ginn (Salter/Houston) will be the counselor, Ellen Carroll will be media specialist and D’Toria Porter will be itinerant instructional assistant. Teresa Whitten will manage the child nutrition program, with Connie Mitchell and Angela Harvell and Jennifer Burnett will be the school nurse.
At Salter, Robin Whttington (Graham) will be the new counselor, and Sandy Bones (Graham) the new media specialist. Alisa Huffaker (Graham) and Julie Burel (Young) will be ARI teachers.
First-grade teachers will be Cheri Ford, Roxanne Lambeth, Kellie Payne (all from Young), Brittany Silmon, April Noel (Houston), Haley Wideman (Graham) and Shaquoria Garrett.
Second grade teachers will be Pam Costenaro; Brandi Taylor, Cheryl Washington, Mary Ostrander and Ashley Hester (Houston) and Jessica Chambliss (Young). Third grade teachers will be Freida Cooper and Stephanie Graves (Graham), Angela Tyson and LaTiffany Jenkins (Houston) and Emily Evans, Steven Poneroy and Christy Cooper. PE teachers will be Kayla Taylor (Graham) and Bennett Webb (Houston). SPED teachers will be Amy Crow and Misty Gallman (Graham), with Lennis Waites (Salter/Young) as self-contained SPED teacher and Angela Curry and Deborah Coleman (Graham) as SPED itinerant instructional aides.
Other itinerant instructional aides will be Charlyndrea Roberson (Houston), Veronica Jacobs (Graham) and Linda Varnedore.
Bobby Givens and Laura Masters (both from Graham) will be custodians and Lisa Isbell and Wanda Whittaker (also both from Graham) will work in the cafeteria with Joy Reynolds, Evelyn Pickens and Lutisha Turner.
Valerie Swain will be transferring from Houston to work with Josh Seward as school nurse, and Sandra Hendon will be secretary.
At Houston, Kathryn Sund (Salter), Sylvia Freeman (Young) and Jennifer Pinson (Graham) will teach fourth grade along with Rachel Thompson and Vanessa Cook.
Fifth-grade teachers will be Tracy King and Alisha Owens (Salter), Crystal Gooden (Graham) and Valerie Harris (Young), along with Meliss Francis and Valencia McIntyre.
Sixth-grade classes will be taught by Josh Taylor, Brenna Carlisle and Christina Ford (all from Salter), Reva French (Young) and Katherine Clay and Ocie Lewis. PE teachers will be Rebecca Williams (Young) and Robert Sims. Itinerant instructional aide Amy Grogan will transfer from Young, as will custodian Daniel Wilson. Nurse Kim Stringfellow and special education instructional aide Jewell Monroe will both transfer from Graham.
Custodian Joseph Darden will go from Salter to THS, along with media specialist Katlyn Smith.
During the same meeting, the board also awarded contracts to reseal the floors and clean the carpets in preparation for the move over the summer.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Heard Lee read a proclamation into the record honoring Mental Heal Awareness.
—Approved revisions to the school calendar so that spring break falls on the same week as other area systems.
—Approved revisions to the truancy policy bringing it line with state requirements.
—Approved a leave of absence for Crystal Barnett, Kindergarten teacher at Graham.
—Hired Valerie Hamilton as assistant principal at Salter.
—Non-renewed the contracts of Maida Davis (third grade at Salter), Charysse Stockdale (sixth grade at Houston), Kaleigh Pody (social studies at Ellis), Nashonda Whitson (social studies at THS), Sedric Wytch (social studies at THS), Edward Soldesi (math at THS), Erika Cole (math at THS), Martee Pope (science at THS), Alexis McKinney (science at THS), Shannon Felder (health and PE at THS) and Yulanda O’Neal (assistant principal at THS). All but Felder and O’Neal were listed as emergency contract certifications.
—Accepted the resignations of Jamey Hamby (fourth grade at Houston), Hillery Holmes (fourth grade at Graham), Tiffany Hopper (fourth grade at Young) and Mary Wesson (third grade at Houston).
—Accepted the retirement of Rebecca Armstrong (local reading specialist at Salter), Catherine Edwards (itinerant special education teacher) Tammy Liner (elementary teacher at Young) and Gloria Thomas (student services coordinator).
—Hired Chantrelle Owens as central office bookkeeper.
—Non-renewed Abby Long (secretary and bookkeeper at Graham) and Tyneisha Tillery (SPED instructional assistant at THS).
—Accepted the resignation of instructional aide Janna Studdard.
—Accepted the retirement of Donna Burdette and Robin Dates,
—Transferred bookkeeper Carmita Vincent from the central office to THS.
—Approved the summer personnel lists for reading camp credit recovery.
—Non-renewed all supplements at their expiration this summer. New supplements will be approved for the new school year, Lee said.