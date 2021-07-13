Newell man arrested on escape, burglary charges

A Newell man is back in jail in Talladega on charges from 2019 shortly after being released from state prison.
Joel Amos Spears, 30, was arrested Friday on warrants for escape in the second degree and burglary in the third degree, and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a total bond of $15,000.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Spears was a state inmate being housed at the Childersburg Work Camp in April 2019 when he escaped and remained at large for a week.
Jones said deputies also charged him with breaking into Salem Presbyterian Church on Renfroe Road after he escaped. Spears is charged with stealing a video surveillance system, some bottle water and candles from the church. The surveillance system was recovered behind the church.
According to court records, Spears was already incarcerated on felony charges when he entered a plea on information to possession of a controlled substance in Calhoun County in December 2018. He was sentenced to 96 months in prison, split, with 12 months incarceration and 84 months probation.
Jones said after Spears was captured a week after his escape, he was sent to serve out his sentence with the state Department of Corrections. He was released this month, and immediately served with the 2019 warrants.
Escape in the second degree and burglary in the third degree are both class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.