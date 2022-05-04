New York Life Foundation makes donation to Talladega City Schools

TALLADEGA — All Talladega City Schools have been designated as “GriefSensitive Schools” by the New York Life Foundation, according to a news release from the organization.
Schools have received $500 grants each to help create a bereavement support plan and encourage ongoing staff development as part of the national GriefSensitive Schools Initiative.
Schools confront issues of grief and loss every day: one in 15 US children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. Studies show that unresolved grief can have a social and emotional impact on children, leading to behavioral issues and poor performance in school. Yet, according to the release, educators often feel under-prepared to help, with the vast majority of teachers reporting they have not received any bereavement training.
Through the Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative — an effort to better equip schools to care for the grieving students in their midst — trained New York Life ambassadors connect with educators in their local communities to raise awareness and understanding of grief’s prevalence and impact among school-age children.
The program is an extension of the work of the Coalition to Support Grieving Students, a collaboration among leading K-12 professional organizations, to develop and deliver best-in-class grief support resources to educators. The New York Life Foundation founded the Coalition in 2013 in partnership with the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement, as part of its commitment to improving schools’ ability to reach their grieving students.
After hosting a presentation on grief support resources, Talladega City Schools agreed to strive to become a grief-sensitive school district and received a $500 grant which will be used to help deliver support to bereaved students and their families.