New York City resident accused of trying to rape woman at Lincoln truck stop

A New York City resident is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond after he allegedly attempted to rape an employee at a truck stop in Lincoln.
Narinder Kumar, 38, had an initial court appearance Wednesday morning before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who set the bond in the case.
According to Lincoln Police Detective DeMarco Willis, Kumar is a citizen of India in the United States with a work visa. He was working as a truck driver. When he was booked into the jail, he gave an address in Glen Oaks in Queens, New York.
Willis said Kumar came into the shower area of the Travel Centers/TA Truck Stop in Lincoln on Tuesday night. He encountered a female employee cleaning the showers and allegedly offered her money for sex.
When she turned him down, Kumar allegedly closed the door and attempted to have sex with her by force. The employee was able to fight him off, flee, and inform her manager, who called 911.
Lincoln Police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, and Kumar was taken into custody without further incident.
Willis said he was initially charged with attempted sexual abuse in the first degree, but that charges was upgraded to attempted rape in the first degree at his initial hearing Wednesday.
Rape in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.