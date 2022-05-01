New Talladega Police Chief Thomas: 'I want to raise standards'

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas has now been on the job for about a week and is getting to know the community she is sworn to serve.
Thomas, who has about 30 years of experience in law enforcement and was assistant chief in Prattville from 2015, was sworn as Talladega Chief of Police on April 25.
“My heart is happy,” she said Sunday afternoon at a meet-and-greet at the Mt. Canaan Family Life Center. "I’ve done a lot of talking during this past week. This first week has been a long one, but one of the first things that I wanted to do was sit down with all of the officers in the department and tell them my expectations and core values, and to get their expectations.
"I want to raise the standards. Talladega used to be one of the top departments in the state, and I want to get back to that. I was surprised to learn that Talladega had been (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) certified, but that had been let fall. I want to get that back up.”
CALEA is a voluntary program that sets some 189 national benchmarks for local agencies to hold themselves to. Among other things, it provides additional legal protections for city police. The Talladega Police Department was CALEA certified for the first time in 2012, and had its certification renewed in 2015. It was not clear Sunday when the certification had lapsed.
The key takeaway she wanted all the officers she spoke with to have is that “we will hold everyone accountable."
“We will be transparent and we will report to the public, which is who we work for,” she said.
She added at some point that she would like to start a communications unit, and that she would be encouraging patrol officers to not only ride around but to get out of their vehicles and walk around the communities they serve.
“There is only one train, and there are certain things you have to do if you want to ride,” Thomas said. “If you’re not a team player, then you are more than welcome to go elsewhere.”
She also said that she was planning to build an inclusive and cohesive team both in the department and in the city’s partnership with other state and federal agencies. She summed up her overall philosophy with the acronym ICARE, standing for Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
“I’m going to hold my officers accountable, but the public has to be held accountable as well,” Thomas said. “Parents need to step up and keep their kids off the street. We need to take guns off the street. We’ve got to go into the streets. And the courts have to hold people accountable as well.”
The other priority is to get the department back up to full strength.
“I had three interviews already last week, and there are more coming," she said. "Once we start to get those numbers up, I’ve got some really special things planned in the community. These problems didn’t happen overnight, and they won’t be fixed overnight. But we’re working on it."