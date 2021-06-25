New Talladega City superintendent gets three-year deal, will start by making base of $132,000 a year

The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously Friday morning to approve a two-year contract for incoming superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee. Lee’s first full day on the job will be July 1.
Board member Allison Edwards moved to accept the contract, with a second from board member Jake Montgomery.
“We’re very happy to have you aboard,” Edwards said.
“Me too,” Board Chair James Braswell added. "I know we all look forward to working with you.”
“I am excited for the opportunity,” Lee said.
The contract will run through June 30, 2023, with an automatic one-year extension if the board does not tell him by June 1, 2023 that they do not plan to extend the contract.
Lee will be paid a base salary of $132,000 a year for the first two years of the contract, plus $3,000 a year for having earned a doctorate. The base salary will increase with any teacher pay raises mandated by the state legislature.
According to the agreement, the board retains the right to increase the annual salary of the superintendent at any time during the term of the contract but the annual salary shall not be reduced during the term of the contract. The agreement says the board and superintendent have agreed upon various goals they wish to achieve, and if those goals are met, Lee could earn more money.
He will be eligible for state retirement and granted a vehicle allowance of $600 a month, plus mileage for travel beyond a 35 mile radius from the central office.
The board also agreed to supply a laptop and a cell phone, and cover dues for membership in civic clubs and other organizations up to $150 a month per organization.
The contract may be ended by mutual agreement, disability or death. If Lee were to quit, he would be required to give the board 90 days advance written notice and be paid for any accrued leave he had built up, but no more. If he quits in the first two years, he must repay the board 20 percent of his base salary unless a majority of the board votes to waive this requirement.
The board may also terminate the contract for cause, but the board "shall not terminate for political or personal reasons, and shall not terminate in an arbitrary or capricious manner and/or other reasons without a good and just cause,” according to the agreement.
A termination for cause can be appealed, with the superintendent paying for his own lawyer.
The board may also terminate the agreement without cause, but shall pay out the rest of the contract.
The board is also expected to evaluate the superintendent in writing every year. Goals and performance bonuses of up to 10 percent of the base salary will be based on these evaluations.
Tony Ball's goodbye
Friday’s called meeting will likely be the last time that current Superintendent Tony Ball meets with the board.
“I’d like to thank you for everything you’ve done,” Montgomery said. “It’s been a tough year and a half, and you’ve done a good job getting us through the crisis.”
Added Braswell: “Good luck in your next endeavors.”
Said Edwards: “Thank you very much for the insight and input that you have provided me during the short time we’ve worked together. I’m going to miss you.”
Ball thanked the board for what he called the greatest honor of his life, being hired as superintendent three years ago.
“There have been some tough times, and some of those were self-inflicted,” he said. "But I have met some wonderful people who I am blessed to know. I’m not going to say any names for fear of leaving someone out.”
He did specifically thank The Daily Home, board attorneys Charlie Gaines and Greg Morgan and “most importantly, the children of this system."
“I don’t think anyone has ever spent more time in classrooms than I have,” he said. “Some of the central office staff thought there were hidden doors and tunnels that I used to sneak out of. I remember once I went to visit a first-grade classroom, and one of the students ran up to his teacher and said ‘Mr. Ball is here.’ That first-grader recognized his superintendent. That made my three years here.”
Ball added, “I’ve known Dr. Lee a long time. He’s a fine man, and his mother is a saint. He’s got my help whenever he wants, but I don’t think he’ll need it. I wish him nothing but success.”
Ball’s will not be the only major retirement going into the next school year. Curriculum and education coordinator and federal programs director Pattie Thomas will also be retiring, effective Aug. 1. During Friday’s meeting, the board accepted her retirement and modified the job description,adding the federal programs portion. Accepting the retirement Friday will allow the job to be posted immediately and give Lee time to interview candidates for her replacement. The board would vote to approve the new hire at their next meeting July 13.
Also Friday, the board:
—Hired Taylor Bollinger (ENglish teacher at THS), Christina Ford (science teacher at Salter), Todd Griffith (science teacher at THS), Timeeka Mason (English teacher at THS) and Terry Spangler (JROTC instructor).
—Accepted the resignations of Lori Carden (English at THS) and Bethany Daniel (special education at Graham).
—Approved stipends for principals Nicole Korrect and Cari Wilson.
—Approved a leave of absence for Connie Cunningham (custodian at Zora Ellis Junior High).