New St. Clair jail opens enough for a tour

Intake date for inmates has yet to be set

Big changes are coming in the way inmates are held and housed in St. Clair County, and a single jail facility will handle it all before long.

The concept of having one jail instead of two, technology that increases security and provides less access to inmates was paramount to officials planning a new era in corrections in St. Clair County. The jail’s modular design will soon be housing every inmate processed in the county.