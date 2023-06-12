New St. Clair jail opens enough for a tour

Big changes are coming in the way inmates are held and housed in St. Clair County, and a single jail facility will handle it all before long.
The concept of having one jail instead of two, technology that increases security and provides less access to inmates was paramount to officials planning a new era in corrections in St. Clair County. The jail’s modular design will soon be housing every inmate processed in the county.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department hosted a limited public tour of the 54,000-square-foot facility Thursday afternoon, showing how the $35 million project will function for inmate requirements.
Sheriff Billy Murray recalled a time when a new jail was still in the talking stages, it was 2020 and “We were standing about right where we are now.”
Murray spoke to the jail visitors from the intake area of the facility, where inmates will begin the process of being booked and enter the jail from a secure sallyport.
“This is what happens when elected government officials work together,” he said.
An exact date for the jail to be put into complete operation has not been set, and transfer of inmates will begin with those who have been housed in nearby jail facilities during the construction period.
Murray said the St. Clair County Commission and the construction and building design contractor, Goodgame and Company of Pell City, had done their jobs in the project.
“Soon, it will be my job to make sure it’s safe,” he said. “And, I will.”
The jail is located right beside the St. Clair County courthouse in Pell City, within easy access for inmate court appearances that can’t be done via camera, and convenient for attorneys and court officials.
Jason Goodgame, vice-president for Goodgame Company, Inc., and construction manager for the jail project, explained the design for the facility, which could accommodate close to 400 individuals if necessary.
“All detention for inmates is on one floor,” he said. “The only second-floor space is for the hubs, where a jailer can oversee the pods below.”
There is a central hub to oversee the men’s areas, as well as the women’s. Inside the hubs are multiple computer screens and cameras, along with a small door opening for a jailer to communicate or exercise control concerns if necessary.
There are one-, two- and four-person cells to use for various levels of incarceration, along with dorms for up to approximately 30 inmates, possible more.
Individual cells are seven by nine feet in dimension. There is also a mental health accommodation designed to prevent an inmate from self-harm, situated apart from the other inmate areas. Visitations to the jail will not be done face to face — all visits will be conducted electronically.
Prior to opening the jail for inmates, Murray will hold a month-long period of training in the new facility for all personnel.