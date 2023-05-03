 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New shooting practice range opens for Pell City police

Pell City police Chief Clay Morris says he likes officers within his department to have firearms training at least monthly, and now, they have a dedicated space with professional targets and safety measures so they can easily achieve that goal.

The Pell City Police Department’s brand new firing range was opened for professional use Friday. It’s a critical element in ongoing officer training, the chief said. 