New shooting practice range opens for Pell City police

Pell City police Chief Clay Morris says he likes officers within his department to have firearms training at least monthly, and now, they have a dedicated space with professional targets and safety measures so they can easily achieve that goal.
The Pell City Police Department’s brand new firing range was opened for professional use Friday. It’s a critical element in ongoing officer training, the chief said.
“We will also hold specialized weapons training classes for our officers as well as for other law enforcement agencies,” Morris said.
Morris said he had many to thank for the training facility, including city leaders and Pell City residents themselves — everyone who realized that this was a project that would be of service to all in the city.
“We have many important departments within our city, but this is one that is very important in keeping our citizens safe,” said Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt. “We are so fortunate to have the police and fire department we have that do this.”
City Council President Jud Alverson echoed the mayor’s remarks.
“We all want to thank you for putting on those uniforms every day, and for doing the jobs that you do,” he said.
The range is located on property the city already owned, approximately 130 acres, and owned probably for decades, said City Manager Brian Muenger. The range sits within the property, and with a substantial safety buffer to protect traffic traveling on a main access road.
There are multiple shooting slots lined up with human sized figures represented on targets for the practice sessions, all placed in front of a steep bank backdrop for catching any stray ammunition.
The range includes covered stations for use by the officers, and a pavilion supported by Ford Meter Box in Pell City, with the name of Zachary Gentile Sr. placed on a sign overhead,
Gentile’s son, Zachary Gentile Jr., senior vice-president for the company, spoke of his father’s lifelong career in law enforcement and how pleased he would be with the provision of this facility for the officers.
Following the remarks from officials, police officers and Sgt. Eddie Branham escorted those who attended the event to the shooting area to take their turns using the facility with M4 rifles. An officer was assigned to oversee each participant to aid in the process of safely handling the weapon.
The project has been in the works for about six months, and Morris said many within the department have had a hands-on investment in preparing the site and its facilities.