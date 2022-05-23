New program uses goggles to help show dangers of drunk and distracted driving

It should be well known by now that drunk and distracted driving is extremely dangerous, but that doesn’t mean that many high school aged students fully understand that the danger applies to them as well.
A new program put together by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy and Winterboro School Resource Officer David Hahn is specifically designed to bring that message home.
"It’s actually a two-part process,” he said. “Part one is in the classroom, where we go over the laws and things like that. But the second part is more of a practical application.”
Thanks to some generous sponsorships, Hahn said he has been able to get some special goggles that can be used to simulate drunk driving or driving and texting, then set up a tire course and some pedal cars for the students wearing the goggles.
“They’re not as good a drivers as they think they are,” he said. “Hopefully, if they do badly here, they’ll think differently when they’re out on the road.”
The drunk-driving goggles have been around for a while, but the texting and driving goggles are somewhat newer.
“When the average person gets a text behind the wheel, the average look-away is 4.3 seconds," he said. "The goggles start out just looking like sunglasses, but I can tap a button on my phone, and they will go dark for 4.3 seconds. Hopefully they can see how much can happen in that span of time.”
And, of course, text messages are not the only districation.
“Teens are about six times as likely to be distracted behind the wheel, whether by eating or their phones or even just having friends in the car with them," he said. "But texting is still the worst distraction, and unfortunately that’s true of a lot of adults as well.”
The course has obstacles representing traffic, pedestrians, construction zones and other things that one might encounter on the road.
The program is starting at Winterboro, but Hahn said the goal is to eventually have it at all seven county high schools, available for students all four years they are there.
“Hopefully, by the fourth it will have sunk in pretty well,” he said. “We’re working on the legistics right now.”
The alcohol goggles were initially used by other agencies in the classroom, but Hahn thought a more practical approach might get more attention.
“We thought about using Go-Karts, but that involved a risk of injury, which would defeat the purpose," he said. "The pedal carts are slower and sit lower, and they’re way less likely to turn over. They’re actually designed by the same company that makes the goggles.”
Added Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore: “Even if this program just saves one life, that will be worth it. If we had to rely solely on the state, we might be able to get this in one school per year, maybe. But this is designed to get it in all the schools. Hahn and all our school resource officers do great jobs working with the County Board, and all our SROs throughout the county system. They all contribute in different ways and I’m proud of the work that he and the other SROs do in the county.”
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey was one of the officials at a demonstration Wednesday morning.
“It's a really good opportunity to showcase the dangers of drinking and texting while driving," she said. "It’s a way to proactively get information into the hands of the students.”
In addition to the county schools and the sheriff’s office, the program is also sponsored by attorney James Hubbard, Heritage Freight, Chris Pursell, the town of Oak Grove, Raymond Styres, Albia Steers State Farm, Curry Agency State Farm, The Insurance Place and Sycamore Federal Credit Union.