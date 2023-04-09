New pastor pays Easter visit to nursing home

As he has for more than a decade, Michael Scales brought Easter baskets Wednesday to the members of the Bible study class he leads and to other residents at Talladega Health Care. But this year, he also brought a special guest with him.
Todd Henderson is the new pastor at First Methodist Church in Talladega, which Scales said is also the church he attends.
Henderson greeted the residents and delivered a brief sermon on the 23rd Psalm and on Jesus’ role as the good shepherd. Jesus is “not a shepherd who drives his flock, but one who leads it,” he said. “He calls us by our names and he loves us.”
Jesus also keeps his flock safe and secure, knowing a place awaits them in heaven.
“When I was growing up in Lanett,” Henderson said, “on Fridays my family would go eat dinner at the Pizza Hut buffet and then go shopping at Warehouse Foods. My sister and I would lay down in the back of the car, and by the time we got home we were both asleep. The next morning, I would wake up in my own bed, in my pajamas, feeling so safe and secure. I wouldn’t remember coming home and being put in bed in my pajamas, but I would know I was safe. That’s what my heavenly father is like, what heaven is like. I wake up in my own room, secure and clothed in righteousness. I’m not scared of dying. I am scared of not living.”
In addition to baskets of candy and chocolate bunnies, Scales gave out clothing, gift cards and body wash and deodorant to the residents.