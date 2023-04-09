 Skip to main content
New pastor pays Easter visit to nursing home

As he has for more than a decade, Michael Scales brought Easter baskets Wednesday to the members of the Bible study class he leads and to other residents at Talladega Health Care. But this year, he also brought a special guest with him.

Todd Henderson is the new pastor at First Methodist Church in Talladega, which Scales said is also the church he attends. 