New Palmer Place home opens Monday

Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center, has been in the same house on Court Street since it was first established more than two decades ago. Unfortunately, late last year it became apparent that, for various reasons, the facility would have to be moved.
Victim’s advocate Amanda Haynes said she is in the process of settling into the new digs at 412 Cherry Street, an historic home that previously served as offices for the Talladega Regional Center of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. The new building, which is significantly larger than the old, has turned out to be a godsend, she said.
Among other features, the house sports a room large enough for all files to be stored in one place, and AIDB will now handle maintenance, such as mowing the lawn.
“We’re going to open Monday,” Haynes said, as soon as the phones are working. “We’ll probably do an open house in May, after we get settled and AIDB has finished up some things. We’re also working on getting a sign to put out front.”
Palmer Place director Nancy Green said “we’re really thankful to have such a nice place, where we can spread out and hopefully even put some more staff if we have the budget to hire them some day. The move was unexpected, but I think it was for the best, and we’re really grateful to AIDB for the house. Hopefully we’ll be here another 20 years.”
Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said he and the other board members were notified early in the year that the lease on the old building would not be renewed, so he reached out to Mike Hubbard, a former investigator with the sheriff’s office who is now head of security for AIDB. That lead to discussion with AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, and eventually to the agreement for the Cherry Street house.
“Everyone at AIDB was very helpful in working out a deal with our limited budget,” Kilgore said. “We got a lot of support from Dr. Mascia and his staff, who all strongly believe in the mission of Palmer Place. They have had to use the services there a few times, so it really comes out a win/win for everyone. We’re really grateful for the new facility.”
District Attorney and founding board member Steve Giddens agreed.
“AIDB has been wonderful to us. We were really concerned about finding a new location, and they really stepped up and helped us tremendously. The whole idea, from the beginning, was to be able to provide a safe, comfortable place for children to tell the horrible things that they have gone through, whether that’s physical or sexual abuse.
“What they do is not just invaluable from a law enforcement and prosecution standpoint, but also for the mental well-being of children who have had to go through some of the things they have gone through,” Giddens said.
Talladega County DHR director and Palmer Place board member Nicole Parker added, “We’re very excited about the partnership with AIDB, They’ve been very welcoming, and we really appreciate it.”
“Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind is a proud member of the Talladega community,” Mascia said. “We look forward to this partnership with Palmer Place and are thankful for the opportunity to support the important work they do for the community.”
Palmer Place conducts forensic interviews with children who are the alleged victims of physical or sexual abuse, helps them with court preparation and provides counseling at no charge to the child’s family. Palmer Place works closely with FIRST Family Services, the Talladega County Department of Human Resources, the District Attorney’s Office and all local law enforcement agencies.
It is named after Sylacauga pediatrician and former Daily Home columnist Dr. Stephen Donald Palmer. Palmer Place is also a United Way agency.