New Palmer Place home opens Monday

Cherry Street location significantly larger

new palmer place

The new Palmer Place location on Cherry Street.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center, has been in the same house on Court Street since it was first established more than two decades ago. Unfortunately, late last year it became apparent that, for various reasons, the facility would have to be moved.

Victim’s advocate Amanda Haynes said she is in the process of settling into the new digs at 412 Cherry Street, an historic home that previously served as offices for the Talladega Regional Center of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. The new building, which is significantly larger than the old, has turned out to be a godsend, she said.