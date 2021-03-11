New Lincoln gas station to donate some proceeds to Drew Middle School

LINCOLN — Lincoln Mobil gas station owner Sahin Lalani will donate one cent per gallon of gas sold through the end of the year to Lincoln’s Drew Elementary School. Lalani said he anticipated the donation to be somewhere between $10,000 to $12,000, which will be paid out quarterly.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said that she appreciated the business taking the opportunity to show support for the education of local students. Lacey said that the funds would be used for instructional programs at Drew Middle School.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning for the grand opening of the Lincoln Mobil station on Alabama 77. The ceremony was attended by Lincoln City Council members Sadie Britt, Brandon Tate, and Billy Pearson as well as Talladega County Commissioner Kelvin Cunningham.
Greater Talladega and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce was represented by Executive Director Jason Daves and Chamber President Candy Griffin and Drew Middle School Principal Tim Young also attended.