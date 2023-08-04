 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

New employees announced for Sylacauga public schools

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga City Schools welcomed a team of new employees to its staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are excited about the enthusiasm our new employees bring to their schools and their work. These highly-qualified individuals will join our current staff to have a positive impact on our students,” Sylacuaga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said.