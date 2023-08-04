New employees announced for Sylacauga public schools

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga City Schools welcomed a team of new employees to its staff for the 2023-2024 school year.
“We are excited about the enthusiasm our new employees bring to their schools and their work. These highly-qualified individuals will join our current staff to have a positive impact on our students,” Sylacuaga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said.
The first day of classes is Aug. 9.
At Indian Valley, new employees are Tonya Hendrix and Hannah Parrish (Kindergarten); Kelsey Beck, Pamela Gaddis, and Jessica Ward (1st Grade); Chardannay Debardelabon, Lori El-Rhazoul, Veronica Kelley, Skylar Patterson, and Jessica Pope (Instructional Assistants); Megan Forbus and Michelle Rollins (Pre-K); Brooke Jacks (Special Education); and Melissa Hatchett (Bookkeeper).
The new Pinecrest staff members are Crystal Powell (Math); Jennifer Shakelford (4th Grade); Sierra Welch (Special Education); and Janice Helton and Jennifer Rivers (Instructional Assistants).
Nichols-Lawson Middle School’s new staff members include Hanna Vick (ELA); Zachary McIntosh (History); Tara Ammons (Special Ed); Evan Kelley (PE); and Faith Johnson and Dana Theilacker (Instructional Assistants).
Sylacauga High School welcomes Michaela Atkins and Sidney Fitzgerald (ELA); Brent Shrimsher (Science); John Safford (AP History); Stephen Strickland (Special Ed); Brantley Carr (PE); Marty Smith (PE and Basketball); Chris Smelley (Football); Shelley Cantrell, Jodie Hosey, Micah Kreil, and Meldric Wilson (CTE); Cody Sanders (Drivers Ed); Elizabeth Jones (Custodian); Cali Sanchez (Registrar); Rhonda Vincent (Counselor).
Joining the supporting services team at Sylacauga City Schools are Tosha King (Supporting Programs Secretary in the Central Office) and Andy Butler and Joey Butler in Maintenance.