New District 12 senator Keith Kelley sworn in in Talladega

keith kelley

Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff administered the oath of office to the newly elected state senator for District 12, Keith Kelley, Wednesday afternoon. Kelley’s wife, Phyllis, held a Bible while her husband took the oath.

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA — Newly elected Alabama senator for District 12 Keith Kelley was sworn in Wednesday afternoon in Talladega by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. The redrawn District 12 includes portions of both Talladega and Calhoun counties.

Although Kelley lives in Weaver and spent most of his professional career in Anniston, he said it was important to him to take the oath of office in Talladega.