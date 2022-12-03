New District 12 senator Keith Kelley sworn in in Talladega

TALLADEGA — Newly elected Alabama senator for District 12 Keith Kelley was sworn in Wednesday afternoon in Talladega by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. The redrawn District 12 includes portions of both Talladega and Calhoun counties.
Although Kelley lives in Weaver and spent most of his professional career in Anniston, he said it was important to him to take the oath of office in Talladega.
“Throughout my campaign, I heard a lot of people in Talladega County say they didn’t ever see their state senator. As someone from a neighboring county, I know how important that is. People will see me in Talladega. I appreciate all the support I got during the campaign in Talladega County, especially from the seniors who were with me from the very start.”
As a further example, he said Friday morning that he was actually in the car with his wife, heading to watch the B. B. Comer High School Class 2A championship football game.
Beyond being more accessible to all his constituents, Kelley said he would be putting an emphasis on small businesses in his district.
“That’s one of the things I ran on,” he said. “The small businesses, the local people are the ones who are all going to pull together when there’s a catastrophe. They are the fabric of our communities. The mom-and-pop stores that have been there for generations, especially in more rural areas, are the backbone of our communities.”
Providing adequate funding for mental health programs and boosting education are other top priorities.
“Mental health is often overlooked, especially with the surge in dementia cases we’ve had over the last few years. It’s just not a focus a lot of the time, but I know a lot people with family members that have struggled with these issues, and I worked under a previous governor to fight some substantial cuts. We couldn’t stop them, but we were able to minimize them.”
He added, “I also want to help education in Alabama turn the corner.”
Agricultural issues will also be prioritized.
“That is the core of our lifestyle, especially in rural areas, and I believe that is a lifestyle worth preserving,” he said.
He also reemphasized how thankful he was for the support during his campaign. “This is a continuation of my life’s journey, not the start,” he said. “And I am honored to have the opportunity to serve.”