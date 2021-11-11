New county commissioner: 'I hope I can meet their expectations'

Darrell Ingram of Munford has been appointed to the Talladega County Commission, filling the seat previously held by the late Jackie Swinford.
Ingram said he is new to politics, but was a good friend of Swinford’s and looks forward to working closely with the rest of the commission.
“I went to school in Lincoln, and I’ve lived in Munford for 47 years, so I know a lot of people in District 1,” he said. “I hope I can meet their expectations. My dad is 93-year-old, and a longtime republican. He started crying when I told him I had been appointed. I can’t believe it myself. I’m just going to sincerely try to make the right decisions and work with the rest of the commissioners.”
During his career, Ingram has worked for Lockheed Martin and the depot, but he said his lowest paying job, driving a bus for the Talladega County Schools, is also his most rewarding.
He and his wife Rebecca, who worked for Dr. Gurley, have been married for 48 years. Their son Evan works as an engineer for the forest service, and their daughter-in-law Ashley teaches fourth grade at Munford Elementary School.
Their grandson Seth is a student at Gadsden State and works in the family machine shop from time to time.
Ingram attended Jacksonville State University, where he played baseball under Rudy Abbott in the 1970s.