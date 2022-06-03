New Coosa Valley Chamber director looks to use unique experience as he approaches new job

John-Mark Freeman, 24, has a somewhat unusual history that he believes makes him ideally suited for the position of director of the Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce in Childersburg.
Freeman has been in that position for about three weeks now, and is learning quickly on the job.
“Professionally, I had been in banking before taking this job, but I first came to this area through my work with the youth ministry at Tabernacle Church in Talladega Springs.”
Not long ago, he said he got a phone call from someone asking what he knew about chambers of commerce. “I read up on it on my own, did some studying and I figured out that this lined up perfectly with me. I really love this community, people and service, which are all things that I need for this job. When this opportunity came along, I thought this would be an opportunity for me to shine.” The board of directors apparently agreed.
“I’m young and I don’t have any chamber experience, but I line up with their vision for the community. Our visions align so well.”
Not long after being appointed, he said he was able to attend Chamber of Commerce Association State Conference in Tuscaloosa, where he was able to meet with and pick up some invaluable pointers from other chamber directors.
Among his priorities will be strengthening the chamber’s social media presence by revamping their Facebook page and adding an Instagram account, along with a redesigned home page.
But the top priority “will be going to the small businesses, to the chamber members and finding out what they need, what the community needs and how the chamber can help. I know I can’t do it all, but if there’s something I can’t do, I can at least connect with someone they would be better served getting help from. Making connections was a lot of what I was already doing, so I don’t need to reinvent the wheel. If I can’t find something for you, I’ll find someone who can. It’s an exciting opportunity. Basically, I’m here for the needs of the community and the small businesses that are a part of that community.”
Freeman was born in India, but was adopted by an American family when he was 10 months old. He grew up American, part of a military family that spent time in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Arizona. His longest stay was in Hueytown, where he went to middle school and high school.
“I show pictures of my family to young people, and sometimes they don’t understand why I look so different from the other people in the picture. But I was raised here by a family that loved me and made me one of them. It didn’t matter what I looked like.”