New Childersburg fire chief brings knowledge, skills, leadership to department

CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips may be new to the department, but with 26 years of experience in fire service — 17 of those as a fire chief — he brings time-tested knowledge and skills and a time-honored leadership style with him to Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department.
Before his start date of Oct. 9, he flew with Life-Saver 4, an emergency air transportation service based in Sylacauga, and he served as fire chief of Orange Beach; Seneca, S.C.; McNairy County, Tenn.; and Harpersville.
Childersburg also has a full-time ambulance service, and Phillips oversees that operation as well.
“The first thing I did when I got here was to have a one-on-one with each employee to find out what they liked, or didn’t like, and what changes would make their job easier and more safe, and things like that,” he said. “And the one thing they all said to me was that they loved working here, and they loved coming to work, and so far, that has been the same with me. These guys give me a renewed sense of energy, and I enjoy coming to work here.”
He said those initial talks helped him identify the need for certain types of life saving equipment, and he wants to add those to the department soon.
“For the most part, we are good," he said. "A lot of what we have, like extrication equipment, is just worn and needs to be replaced, but some things we need are new, like the Lucas chest compression device. It delivers consistent compressions to someone in cardiac arrest, like manual CPR.
“And a video laryngoscope is a safer way to intubate someone. It’s better for the patient, because there is less trauma to the airway, and it’s better for us because we don’t have to get in someone’s mouth to see where to insert it, and with the COVID Delta variant, it is just safer to use that.”
Fire Captain Zack Fuller said Phillips is a team player who is already taking the department in the right direction.
“In the short time he’s been here, he’s outlined what we need in upgrades and new equipment, and that Lucas device is very much needed for the times we have to go alone on a call and someone goes into cardiac arrest,” Fuller said.
Mayor Ken Wesson said Phillips is out connecting with the community as well, and a recent campaign with Dominos Pizza was well received by Childersburg residents.
“About a week ago, he teamed up with Dominos, and when someone called in to order a pizza, he went to deliver it, and if they could show they had a working fire alarm on every floor of their house, the fire department paid for their meal," Wesson said. "But, the best thing was, if they didn’t have one, he would install one right there, right then, for them.”
The department is currently holding a coloring contest at Childersburg Elementary and Watwood Elementary Schools.
Childersburg Firefighters will collect all of the artwork from both schools and narrow them down to the top 10 pictures. From there the Mayor, City Council, and ladies at City Hall will pick a winner from each school.
And the winners will get a ride to school on the morning of November 3rd in style on a Childersburg Fire Truck, and their class will be treated to free snow cones provided by Kona Ice of Birmingham that same day.
Phillips and his wife live in Alabaster and have three girls, ages 16, 13 and 5.