New building at arena to help serve public health needs

ODENVILLE — In less than three weeks, the new $1.5 million St. Clair County Pandemic Center went from a concrete slab on the ground to a huge enclosed structure.
“It has gone up really fast,” said Ashley Hay, assets manager for the county’s park and recreation program.
Officials said the pandemic center, which was added onto existing offices at the St. Clair County Arena, boasts six large garage-style doors so that vehicles with people seeking medical attention or tests can roll in and out of the facility during a pandemic. But the space will function as more than a facility to be used for fostering public health when disease strikes. At all other times the 16,800-square-foot facility will offer recreational opportunities for sports-minded residents who can enjoy basketball, volleyball and pickleball inside the gymnasium-size area of the building. The facility can also provide space for large gatherings.
The new pandemic center includes a large storage area for the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. Officials said the building will have enough space to keep emergency foods, water and tarps in case of natural disasters or other times of need.
Hay said the construction of the new facility is being paid for with federal COVID funds, specifically a $1 million grant through the CARES Act.
The county road department completed the site work on the arena property in preparation for the construction project.
Hay said the multi-purpose facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Holland & Seals General Contractor of Auburn is constructing the building, while Goodgame Company in Pell City is overseeing the construction project.
“I don’t think there have been any major issues (with the construction),” Hay said.
A large septic tank is being tied into the new building and county officials hope to eventually tie into the Odenville sewer system.
The building will be heated and cooled, officials said.
Construction also entails St. Clair County Arena gaining an electronic gate that can be programmed to open and close at certain times; Hay said the gate will remain open when big events are held at the arena.
The county has also hired Macknally Land Design to develop concept plans for the 25.61-acre arena/pandemic center property. Lea Ann Macknally with Macknally Land Design of Birmingham presented a few of those plans to the St. Clair County Commission during its Aug. 17 meeting in Pell City.
Some of the ideas included short-term space for horse trailers and RV’s when big events are held at the Arena, as well as adequate parking.
Hay explained that the arena property is in a flood zone, and when it rains vehicles can get stuck in the wet grounds surround the arena, so there is a need for grading and the installation of pipes to help with the water drainage on the property.
The commission is also considering an area for archery at the back of the property, a walking trail and an outdoor pickleball court.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon said he hopes the county property at 100 Arena Drive will become a hub for recreation. Currently, there are various craft shows, rodeos and livestock competitions held at the arena, which also has restroom facilities.
Macknally said she will continue to develop and offer conceptual plans and designs to the commission for the future development of the arena property.
Commissioners also noted that the City of Odenville has adjoining property and could partner with the commission for future recreational amenities.