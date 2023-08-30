 Skip to main content
ST. CLAIR COUNTY

New building at arena to help serve public health needs

A large metal building adjacent to the St. Clair County Arena will serve as a drive-thru inoculation/testing center during public health situations and a recreational facility during normal times.

 David Atchison/St. Clair Times

ODENVILLE — In less than three weeks, the new $1.5 million St. Clair County Pandemic Center went from a concrete slab on the ground to a huge enclosed structure. 

“It has gone up really fast,” said Ashley Hay, assets manager for the county’s park and recreation program. 