 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
RIVERSIDE

New barbecue and pizza restaurant to open June 14

Riverside’s City Council welcomed a new eatery to town during a meeting Monday, approving a restaurant retail liquor license for Herb’s Famous Barbecue and Pizza Pub; it’s owned by Herb Williams, who plans to open it June 14.

The restaurant will locate inside the former Chuck’s, located at 11025 U.S. 78.