New barbecue and pizza restaurant to open June 14

Riverside’s City Council welcomed a new eatery to town during a meeting Monday, approving a restaurant retail liquor license for Herb’s Famous Barbecue and Pizza Pub; it’s owned by Herb Williams, who plans to open it June 14.
The restaurant will locate inside the former Chuck’s, located at 11025 U.S. 78.
Williams and his wife, Tina, appeared before the council and described their venture as a family fun establishment that will be open Wednesday through Saturday, with hours from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Williams said he had recently bought the building for the venture.
“This opportunity just came up,” he said. “And we wanted to do it. We want to bring some excitement to Riverside. It’s been a lot of work, but this is our plan.”
Williams also said he planned to have live entertainment once a week to add to the restaurant’s options for guests.
In other matters, the council approved its ongoing contract to use county voting machines for elections that will occur in the future.
Before adjourning the meeting, Mayor Rusty Jessup voiced a reminder of the Riverside Beautification Organization’s yearly Poker Run coming up June 17. The event is a fundraiser for the organization, and starts at 10 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. at Riverside Landing. Participants may also register June 16 at Riverside Landing from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The council’s next scheduled meeting is Monday, June 19, at 5 p.m.