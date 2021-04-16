Never, ever buy a car when you know the seller only by his nickname

Talladega Police are investigating a theft by deception involving the sale of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, according to an incident and offense report.
Det. Lisa Garrett said the victims, a couple and their son, went to Jasper on Tuesday to pay $4,200 for the car, which they had found on Facebook Marketplace. Garrett said they knew the seller only by a nickname.
The son test drove the vehicle around the Walmart parking lot, and they agreed to buy the car. The seller, calling himself Jeffrey Smith, gave them a bill of sale, Garrett said, but when they went to buy a tag for the vehicle, they found there was an $11,000 lien on the vehicle. In addition, Jeffrey Smith turned out to be a fictitious name. The car actually belonged to someone else, who said they had given it to a friend who did not match the description of the person who sold it.
The case remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.