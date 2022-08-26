Nemak buys $1,000 sponsorship for SAFE's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company

Nemak has bought a $1,000 Silver sponsorship for SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company for the 2022-2023 season.
Nemak representative John Parrish presented the $1,000 check to Amy McDonald and Program Manager Mary Love Henderson on Wednesday.
The sponsorship will help produce three affordable theater productions in the coming season, including “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Our Town.”
“This sponsorship helps to make it possible for area students to attend the school shows at a discounted ticket price,” McDonald said. “We are grateful for our community partners, like Nemak. Without sponsors, the SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company theater season would not be possible.”
More than 4,500 people attended last year’s season, including some who traveled more than an hour to attend.
Southern Dance and Performing Arts is a non-profit dedicated to creating a solid and focused experience for each student — on-stage and off — providing unique performing arts programs.”
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will be performed Oct. 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, with four school performances scheduled for Oct. 25 and 27.
“The Wizard of Oz” will be performed Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 24-25, with four school performances Feb. 21 and 23, including two performances at the B.B. Comer High School Auditorium.
The dates for “Our Town” will be announced later.