Nemak buys $1,000 sponsorship for SAFE's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company

The sponsorship will help produce three affordable theater productions in the coming season, including “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Our Town.”

 Courtesy photo

Nemak has bought a $1,000 Silver sponsorship for SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company for the 2022-2023 season.

Nemak representative John Parrish presented the $1,000 check to Amy McDonald and Program Manager Mary Love Henderson on Wednesday.