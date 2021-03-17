Need shelter from the storm? There are local places for you to go

There are a dozen certified community storm shelters in Talladega County, according to the Emergency Management Agency, and several private shelters, mostly in churches, throughout the county as well.
The certified shelters include:
—Lanier Volunteer Fire Department on Kings Chapel Road in Alpine
—Childersburg Community Storm Shelter on Graves Avenue
—Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department on Heasletts Road in Childersburg
—Hood Avenue in Lincoln
—Munford VFD on Carter Street
—Main Street in Munford
—Oak Grove VFD on Landers Loop
—Coosa Valley Rescue Squad on Edwards Street in Sylacauga
—Ironaton VFD on Ironaton Road in Talladega
—Providence VFD on Providence Road in Talladega
—Renfroe VFD on Renfroe Road in Talladega
—Stemley VFD on Rock Quarry Road in Talladega
—Winterboro VFD on Bullocks Ferry Road in Talladega
Each of these shelters are designed to hold 50 to 100 people. Mask mandates still apply.
The city of Talladega also provides emergency shelter at the Spring Street Recreation Center, with overflow at the B.N. Mabra Center, and at the Talladega Fire Department in the basement of city hall on South Street.
The list of churches providing shelter is not complete, but includes Stockdale Baptist Church, the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church of Talladega, and First Baptist Church in Sylacauga.