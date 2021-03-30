NBA owner, Shark Tank host Cuban talks to Talladega College students about experiences that shaped his life

Talladega College students had a rare opportunity Monday, participating in a virtual meeting with billionaire entrepreneur, Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank host Mark Cuban.
Cuban was initially scheduled to deliver his remarks, “Hope Through Entrepreneurship” via Zoom video conferencing, to mass marketing students, but the presentation was later opened up to all students, staff and faculty.
Cuban spoke about the experiences that shaped his life and urged prospective entrepreneurs to select businesses that will "leverage your unique skill sets,” according to a news release.
“You’ve got to put in the effort, you’ve got to prepare,” he added.
The release said TC senior Kamari McHenry asked questions about Cuban’s business success and formative experiences leading to his success.
“I was happy to be part of the virtual experience today,” McHenry said. “He gave our students and me some wonderful advice. He let me know the sky is the limit. I can do anything with hard work.”
Added: Dr. Luis Almeida, the mass media studies chair who arranged the presentation: “Having Mark Cuban come into my classroom at Talladega was a wonderful opportunity for students. He helped them understand the importance of entrepreneurship and realize that, after graduation, they can create their own jobs.”
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins noted similarities between Cuban’s story and his own.
Cuban “started out with little and (built) a fortune,” while Hawkins became president of the college in 2008, when “there were barely over 300 students at the time and the college’s future did not look bright. With hard work and perseverance, the college doubled enrollment from approximately 300 students to 601 students in one semester and major campus transformation began.”
Cuban indicated that he would like to visit the college sometime in the future, after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.