Navy reservist to be among Xfinity racers at Talladega next month

Jesse Iwuji

Lt Cmdr and NASCAR Driver Jesse Iwuji

 submitted photo

A U.S. Navy officer balancing a reserve career and NASCAR racing is planning to chase the checkered flag this October at Talladega. 

In a news release the Navy highlighted Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji, a surface warfare officer in the Navy Reserve. The release said when Iwuji is not serving his country, he is an Xfinity Series NASCAR driver.