Native American delegation tours east central Alabama locations

Muscogee Creeks were once the residents of this region

A delegation from the Muscogee Creek Nation of Okmulgee, Okla., recently came to Talladega during a trip that included stops at historical sites in their ancestral homeland of east central Alabama. The delegation included Second Chief of the Muskogee Creek Nation Del Beaver,  Tribal Liaison Anne Townsend-Edwards and others.

The delegation met with City Manager Seddrick Hill, State Rep. Steve Hurst, Hall of Heroes Museum curator Jimmy Williams, Talladega Main Street chair April Clark and other local leaders at Stampede Steakhouse.