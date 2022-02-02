Nationwide HBCU bomb threats haven't struck Talladega College, but school police chief remains vigilant

As Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country deal with bomb threats, authorities at Talladega College say they have not received any threats, but are taking precautions just in case.
According to a report from USA Today, more than a dozen HBCUs have received bomb threats over the last several days, prompting an investigation by the FBI.
Talladega College Police Chief Mark Fomby said he has been keeping up with the national situation and the college has begun taking necessary precautions. The chief stressed that the college has not received any threats at this time.
“So far, Talladega College has not received any,” he said.
Fomby also said that none of the threats sent to 13 other HBCUs around the country have been substantiated, but the threats themselves are a serious matter.
“As of right now, Talladega College has not received any threats,” the chief said, "and that's a good place to be.”
Fomby said as a precaution he has shared the college’s Emergency Response Plan with faculty and staff and has asked students to be extra vigilant on campus.
He said his department has simply asked students to keep an eye out for anything suspicious and be aware of their surroundings. The chief said there just needs to be a heightened state of awareness around campus.
Fomby said this also extends to Talladega residents and members of the community. He said if students or residents see anything out of the ordinary to make sure they report it.
“If you see anything, make a call and let us know,” he said.
Fomby said the campus police department will investigate any tip they receive and are prepared to work with the Talladega Police Department and even the FBI as needed.
He said any threat the college receives will be treated as a terroristic threat and investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“A terroristic threat is something serious,” the chief said. “We take all threats seriously.”
Fomby said he only recently became campus police chief, taking up the position last week. He said he and his department are committed to keeping students and the campus as safe as possible.