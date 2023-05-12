National Police Week brings memories of lost officers in Lincoln

It was an early Saturday morning in November 1974, sometime before dawn, and three young Lincoln Police officers were out patrolling along Alabama 77, heading north just short of Speedway Boulevard.
The trio spotted a car they believed might be driven by an impaired driver, and they made the stop.
Reports at the time state that the officers determined they would take the suspect, bearing what turned out to be false identification, into Talladega for what was called an “Intoximeter test.” They put the man into the rear seat with 27-year-old Officer Allen Harmon.
Part-time Officer James Hines was driving the four-door sedan patrol car, with Officer Otis “Sonny” Robison, 27, in the front passenger seat.
What happened next ended the lives of both Robison and Harmon.
The suspect, identified as Russell Hobson Hurley, Jr., shot both officers in the head, first shooting Harmon, then Robison, using a high- caliber handgun. Early accounts of the incident revealed that Hurley had not been handcuffed upon his arrest, nor had he been searched at the time prior to being put inside the patrol car.
Behind the wheel, Hines reportedly tried to wreck the vehicle after the shootings, managed to slow and stop it, and then rolled from the car.
Hurley, whose rear seat door handles did not operate, then kicked out the glass in the vehicle’s side window, with an injured office still beside him.
It has been debated as to whether Hines was able to fire at Hurley, who had then taken off running from the scene of the encounter with the police.
He remained on the loose for 10 days, the target of an intense multi-agency search. Irondale police eventually located him as he slept in an Irondale motel. It was stolen identification and the vehicle that led law enforcement to find Hurley.
After the shootings, Hines turned his attention to getting medical help for his fellow officers, and drove them into Talladega to Citizens Hospital, where Robison was declared dead; taken to Birmingham for treatment, Harmon was declared dead there.
Hurley died in 2002 while serving a prison sentence for the murders.
The story of the three officers, two who died and one who tried to save his co-workers from death, is a powerful one, and one that Lincoln Deputy Police Chief Neil Fetner has been drawn to since hearing of the nearly 50-year-old tragedy.
The upcoming week known as National Police Officers Week reminds Fetner of the night the young officers died, and that it’s time for the officers to be memorialized in their hometown, particularly where their deaths took place.
He, along with Lincoln Police Chief Darron Britton, are in agreement on the idea to ask state officials to commemorate the officers’ service with a sign posted along the stretch of Alabama 77 where the officers lost their lives. They say it’s a particularly appropriate endeavor during the coming week, which has been designated to honor law enforcement.
The veteran officers hope one day to see a memorial in the officers’ names along the highway, and serve as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Robison and Harmon and of the efforts made by Hines to assist his fellow officers that night in 1974.
Fetner said he has spoken with Alabama Sen. Lance Bell about the effort, and is hopeful that the state will join in the project. The Alabama Department of transportation is also involved in these requests.
In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation week next week, a memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, May 19, at Centennial Memorial Park, at the corner of 17th Street and Quintard Avenue in Anniston at 11 a.m. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, and other public officials will attend to honor and memorialize those law officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. For more information, please contact Ken Rollins at: 256-239-9234.