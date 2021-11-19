National hospital watchdog organization gives Citizens Baptist a grade of 'A'

Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega has earned an A grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety for the fall of 2021.
“We are extremely proud to see our hard work and dedication to patient safety result in such an honor,” Citizens Chief Executive Officer Frank Thomas was quoted as saying in a news release. “The score is a testament to the work our team has put in to ensure patients receive the highest quality care possible. To be one of the few hospitals in the state to receive an A score is quite an achievement and a proud moment for our team.”
The Leapfrog Group describes itself as an independent national watchdog organization that assigns grades to hospitals across the United States based on more than 30 performance measures, including errors, injuries, accidents and infections and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
Citizens scored above average on preventing harmful events, preventing dangerous bedsores, dangerous objects left in the body after surgery, clostridium difficile infection, communication about medication, communication about discharge, communication with nurses, air or gas bubbles in the blood after surgery, responsiveness of staff generally and patient falls.
Citizens scored average on blood leakage and cuts or tears after surgery and communication with doctors.
The only areas where Citizens were rated below average was for falls causing broken hips, post surgery blood clots, doctors ordering medication by computer and safe medicine administration.
There were several other categories that were listed as not reported or not available.
Coosa Valley Medical Center and St. Vincent’s St. Clair were both given B grades in the most recent survey.
Detailed scores for all of the hospitals covered can be found at hospitalsafetygrade.org.