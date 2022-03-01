NASA picks Sylacauga teacher for airborne astronomy program

SYLACAUGA — NASA announced today that Sylacauga High School physics and biology teacher Amy Dennis has been selected to participate in the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program.
AAA consists of 24 science teachers from across the country and Dennis is the first teacher selected from Alabama. This is the 10th cycle of the NASA AAA program, which began in 2009.
The AAA program aims to measurably enhance student STEM learning and engagement. In preparation for the week-long STEM immersion experience later this year, Dennis and her fellow colleagues are involved in rigorous professional development training in astrophysics and planetary science, including Infrared Telescope Technology, history of IR and airborne technology, and studies of infrared science instruments, data reductions, and research cycles.
Later this year the group will gather at a NASA science research facility either in California aboard research flights onboard the flying Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or at the Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawai’i, including research nights at the Infrared Telescope Facility. Their final destination is still a NASA top secret and will be revealed probably in September.
Dennis was first introduced to NASA’s AAA program when she attended Space Academy for educators last summer in Huntsville. After an extensive application process, she was one of 24 teachers to qualify. However, after qualification the work begins with high level professional development classes, which must be fully completed by the deadlines given or the applicant is dismissed from the process.
Though this is not a contest, Dennis stated, “I am in it to win it,” meaning that she is dedicated to the process from start to finish.
She said that her colleagues are all “crazy smart” but she is not intimidated by the cohort.
“I love, love, love the study of space and astronomy,” she said. “It is such an honor to be the first teacher from Alabama selected for this program, and I will be so excited to pass onto my students what I am learning in astrophysics and planetary science. This is an incredible opportunity.”
Dennis is a 2015 graduate of Sylacauga High School and earned her bachelor’s from Jacksonville State University. She returned home to her alma mater three years ago to teach physics, physical science, and biology. In addition to her preparation for the Airborne Astronomy Ambassador program, she also is completing her master’s from Jacksonville and is working on STEM certification.
“We are so proud of Ms. Dennis for qualifying as the first teacher from Alabama to be a part of this distinct NASA Program," Sylacauga superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said. "Her love of science is evident in the quality instruction she brings to our students on a daily basis.”