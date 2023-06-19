 Skip to main content
Names added to Talladega candidate qualifying list

Three days into qualification for the 2023 municipal elections in Talladega, a total of 10 people had filed paperwork in city hall to get their names on the ballot as of Friday. At least two incumbents will be facing challengers in this year’s elections.

Incumbent Councilwomen Betty Spratlin (District 4) and Vickey Hall (District 2) qualified on Tuesday, the first day available, as did incumbent District 1 Board of Education member Sandra Beavers.