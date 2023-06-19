Names added to Talladega candidate qualifying list

Three days into qualification for the 2023 municipal elections in Talladega, a total of 10 people had filed paperwork in city hall to get their names on the ballot as of Friday. At least two incumbents will be facing challengers in this year’s elections.
Incumbent Councilwomen Betty Spratlin (District 4) and Vickey Hall (District 2) qualified on Tuesday, the first day available, as did incumbent District 1 Board of Education member Sandra Beavers.
Since then, incumbent Board of Education District 2 member Allison Edwards has also qualified for reelection. She will face a challenge from Kelly Adams.
Incumbent Councilman for District 3 Joe Power has also qualified to run for reelection. He will face a challenge from Hugh Sims.
Stevelen Dickerson has qualified to run for City Council District 1, currently represented by Dr. Horace Patterson.
Martha Jordan is running for council District 5, currently represented by Trae Williams. Neither Patterson nor Williams has qualified for reelection as of Thursday afternoon. Incumbent school board members Jake Montgomery, Chuck Roberts and James Braswell have also not qualified for reelection as of Thursday, although qualification is still open until June 27.
To date, Joseph Vann Caldwell II is the only declared candidate for mayor. Timothy Ragland is the incumbent.
The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the polls open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. If one candidate in particular race fails to win a majority, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19.