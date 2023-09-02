 Skip to main content
NAACP banquet to be held next month

Benard Simelton Sr.

Benard Simelton Sr., president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, will be the guest speaker at the Talladega County NAACP's annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church Family Life Center.

The Talladega County NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Tickets cost $50 each or $400 for a table of eight.