NAACP banquet to be held next month

The Talladega County NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Tickets cost $50 each or $400 for a table of eight.
The theme this year is demanding and pursuing equity. The guest speaker will be Benard Simelton Sr., president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors. He was born in Tiplersville, Miss., to the late Eddie H. and Elaine Simelton. He holds a BS degree in Sociology from Mississippi Valley State University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of North Dakota.
According to his biography, Simelton served honorably in the Air Force for 23 years, retiring in 2000 as a lieutenant colonel.
“While in the Air Force he served in several leadership positions such as Missileer, Flight Commander, Squadron Commander, Professor of Aerospace Studies, and various other leadership positions. During his tour of duty at the Defense Nuclear Agency, he was selected to serve on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) negotiation team in Geneva Switzerland,” the biography states.
He is a life member of the NAACP and has served as President of the Alabama State Conference (ASC) since 2009. “Prior to being elected President of the State Conference, he served as President of the Limestone County Branch for 6 years. Since joining the NAACP in Alabama, he has twice received the Regional Medgar Evers Award for Leadership and received recognition from the Alabama State Conference for outstanding leadership of a branch. He also received the Southeast Region Kelly M. Alexander Leadership Award, and the Voting is Power Award from the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation. Benard has served as a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors since February 2018 and he serves on several subcommittees. He was awarded the Gaudium et Spes Award from the Edmundite Missions in Selma, AL in November of 2017. Under his leadership the ASC has been recognized nationally for their civic engagement work. Additionally, under his leadership, the ASC membership increased, and he hired for the first time a full time Office Administrator and Executive Director. Additionally, the ASC was successful in seeking the State of Alabama’s approval to erect a statue on the campus of Talladega College in recognition of the location where the first NAACP unit in Alabama was organized.”
According to Talladega County NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris, “This banquet not only enables us to better serve our community, but also help us to reach out to our young people in this county. Your generous contributions last year, along with the Talladega City Council, made it possible to, among other things, award ten 2022/2023 graduates from all high schools in this county, scholarship awards totaling $7,090. The NAACP continues to fight for all individuals. Come out and enjoy a wonderful evening of information, good food and fun. Doing so will help us to help others. Please help us to do better than we did last year. Purchase an ad for our Souvenir Booklet.”
For more information call Mrs. Peggy Garner at 256-362-6372, Virginia Bell at 256-375-0218 or me Rev. Hugh Morris at 256-493-0525.