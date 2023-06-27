Myrtle Beach trip planned by Sylacauga parks department

SYLACAUGA —The Sylacauga Parks & Recreation Department is putting together a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., during early November. Registration is required by August 30.
The five-day, four-night trip Nov. 6-10 includes motorcoach transportation, lodging, eight meals, and three evening Christmas-themed shows.
Available to adults of all ages, the trip costs $655 per person for double occupancy in a hotel room or $820 per person for single occupancy. Seventy-five dollars is due upon registration and final payment is due by August 30. Travelers will depart from the Maxye Veazey Senior Center at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.
The itinerary includes such stops as the L. W. Paul Living History Farm, the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade, a performance by impressionist James Stephens III, a visit to the Barefoot Landing shopping and entertainment district and a couple of Broadway-type musical shows.