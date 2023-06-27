 Skip to main content
Myrtle Beach trip planned by Sylacauga parks department

SYLACAUGA —The Sylacauga Parks & Recreation Department is putting together a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., during early November. Registration is required by August 30.

The five-day, four-night trip Nov. 6-10 includes motorcoach transportation, lodging, eight meals, and three evening Christmas-themed shows.