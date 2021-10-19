Mustang gets repossessed, someone takes it from repo lot

Talladega Police are looking for a beige 2012 Ford Mustang with a vanity license tag, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the car was repossessed by First Franklin Financial Oct. 12 and was stored in a lot on Battle Street. At some point, between Friday evening and Monday morning, someone stole it off the lot. The case remained under investigation Tuesday, Faulkner said.
The license tag on the vehicle reads CN0N0, he added.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.