Museum of Pell City to open March 3

The Pell City Museum will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., Friday, March 3.

Officials will cut the ribbon Friday, March 3, for Museum of Pell City, a place to make discoveries of the city’s past, its people and the many footprints left in the city. 

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a community celebration is set for the grand opening at the Pell City Municipal Complex, complete with ribbon cutting, refreshments, museum tours, photo opportunities and a memento to take home to mark the historic day.