Murder suspect in custody in Miracle Street shooting

A suspect is in custody and charged with murder in the Thursday morning shooting death of 40-year-old Tuskonee Woods of Pell City.
Johntavius Rashad Keith, 21, also of Pell City, remains in the Ashville Jail without bond Thursday afternoon.
Woods was declared dead at the scene at 601 Miracle Street, and a second victim, a female, was said to be in critical condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said the female victim has not been identified.
Russell said he received the call about the shooting at approximately 2:05 a.m. Thursday and Woods was declared dead at the scene at 2:36 a.m.
Pell City police received a 911 call from neighbors reporting gunshots at the address.
According to Pell City police Sgt. Jonathan Swiney, officers found Woods’ body at the scene.
He appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, Swiney said.
Russell said the victim’s body has been turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsy.
Swiney said that as Keith was developed as a suspect in the cases, a manhunt began in the Pell City area. Keith ultimately turned himself in to Pell City Police approximately 6 a.m. and was taken into custody.
An update on the female victim’s condition was not available Thursday afternoon, Swiney said.
The investigation into the shootings is ongoing and additional charges are expected, Swiney said.