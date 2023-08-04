 Skip to main content
Murder suspect in custody in Miracle Street shooting

Police were called to this Pell City address at 601 Miracle Street early Thursday morning where a man and a woman were shot. Forty-year-old Tuskonee Woods was dead at the scene and a female victim was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

A suspect is in custody and charged with murder in the Thursday morning shooting death of  40-year-old Tuskonee Woods of Pell City.

Johntavius Rashad Keith, 21, also of Pell City, remains in the Ashville Jail without bond Thursday afternoon.